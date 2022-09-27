Arkansas Children's taps Kris Maddalena as CNO

Arkansas Children's Hospital has selected Kris Maddalena, MSN, BSN, as senior vice president and chief nursing officer, the Little Rock-based hospital said Sept. 27.

Ms. Maddalena, who stepped into the position earlier this month, has more than 15 years of nursing leadership experience. She most recently served as assistant chief nursing officer for AdventHealth's Florida Hospital Tampa, according to a Sept. 27 news release shared with Becker's.

The new role marks a return to Arkansas Children's for Ms. Maddalena, who started her healthcare career at the hospital as a patient care technician.