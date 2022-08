HCA Florida Palms West Hospital has named Cheryl Wild, MSN, as chief nursing officer. She is the former CNO of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health, The Town-Crier reported Aug. 12.

Ms. Wild began her career as a certified nursing assistant. Since then, she has held roles in medical-surgical units and open heart intensive care units. Among her priorities as CNO at Loxahatchee-based HCA Florida Palms West, she will focus on recruiting nurses to the patient care team.