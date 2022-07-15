SSM Health DePaul Hospital chief nursing officer Seth Lovell promoted to systemwide role

St. Louis-based SSM Health has promoted Seth Lovell, BSN, to system vice president of nursing, the health system confirmed to Becker's July 14.

Mr. Lovell currently serves as vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer for SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Mo., where a nurse and paramedic were stabbed earlier this week.

Mr. Lovell's promotion was announced internally in mid-June. His first day in the new role will be July 18.

In his new role, Mr. Lovell will focus on SSM Health's nurse retention and recruitment efforts, a spokesperson told Becker's.

The health system is currently seeking a replacement for the CNO role at DePaul Hospital.