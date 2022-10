Lafayette, Colo.-based Good Samaritan Medical Center appointed Ann Gantzer, PhD, RN, as its new chief nursing officer, it said in an email to Becker's Oct. 4. Her appointment was effective Sept. 28.

Dr. Gantzer joined the center from Madison, Wis.-based UW Health, where she served as CNO and vice president of patient care services for two hospitals in Northern Illinois. She has over 35 years of experience as a nurse.