Georgia system names chief nursing officer

St. Mary's Health Care System in Athens, Ga., has named Candice Frix, MSN, vice president and chief nursing officer, The Red & Black reported May 3.

Ms. Frix will oversee a team of more than 400 nurses across the system's three hospitals in Athens, Lavonia and Greensboro, Ga. She joins St. Mary's from Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe, Ga., where she was also CNO. Under her leadership there, the hospital had the lowest nursing turnover rate across the Piedmont system for three consecutive years.

"Candice brings the right combination of knowledge, skill, leadership ability and human touch to our system," said Montez Carter, president and CEO of St. Mary's Health Care System. "Our selection team was especially impressed by her track record for quality excellence as well as nurse recruitment and retention."

St. Mary's Health Care is part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.