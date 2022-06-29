Medical City Las Colinas taps Joseph Berumen, former leader at Baylor Scott & White hospital, as chief nursing officer

Irving, Texas-based Medical City Las Colinas appointed Joseph Berumen, RN, its new chief nursing officer June 28.

Mr. Berumen brings more than 25 years of experience to the role. He previously served as CNO at Frisco, Texas-based Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Centennial.

"We are delighted to welcome Joseph to our hospital's senior leadership team and our community," said Jessica O'Neal, CEO of Medical City Las Colinas. "Joseph's strong foundation of clinical knowledge, frontline nursing experience and leadership expertise will further support and elevate our position as the destination of choice for healthcare excellence in the greater Las Colinas, Irving and Coppell communities."