PeaceHealth taps Michelle James, former Providence nurse executive, as chief nursing officer

Michelle James, BSN, RN, will join Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth as senior vice president for patient care services and chief nursing officer on Sept. 12.

Ms. James has held both VP of operations and senior nursing roles at the regional and system levels for Renton, Wash.-based Providence. Most recently, she was the executive director of the health system's nursing institute, overseeing nursing practice innovation across more than 50 hospitals.

Ms. James also serves on the advisory boards for multiple nursing schools and universities in the Pacific Northwest.