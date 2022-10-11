Intermountain Healthcare taps Mandy Richards as chief nurse executive 

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare named Mandy Richards, MSN, RN, as the chief nursing executive, it shared in an email with Becker's Oct. 11. She will step into her new role Jan. 2.

Dr. Richards will also serve as a member of the enterprise leadership team at Intermountain. She's coming to the system from Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare, where she has served as executive vice president and chief nursing officer over the past two years.

"This is a pivotal leadership position for Intermountain," said JP Valin, MD, chief clinical officer at Intermountain Healthcare. "Mandy's expertise will support our continued focus on providing the best possible experience for our nurses. We're thrilled to have her on board."