Abrazo Cave Creek Hospital selects Charlotte Rankin as chief nursing officer, COO

Abrazo Scottsdale (Ariz.) Campus and Abrazo Cave Creek (Ariz.) Hospital named Charlotte Rankin, BSN, RN, as the chief nursing officer and COO, according to an Aug. 22 report from The Foothills Focus.

Ms. Rankin joins Abrazo from Mercy Hospital Northwest in Rogers, Ark., where she served as COO and chief nursing officer. In the new role, she will leverage her 25 years of healthcare leadership experience to improve the quality of care and enhance hospital operations.

Ms. Rankin said she is excited about the hospital's future, and she is looking forward to collaborating with the staff and providers.

"Abrazo continues to invest in talent, technology and facilities, and I look forward to advancing our hospitals’ role in serving the Northeast Valley," she said.

Abrazo Scottsdale Campus is a 120-bed acute care hospital.