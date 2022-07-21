Jackie Martinek returns to Tenet system as chief nursing officer

Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health has named Jackie Martinek, BSN, group chief nursing officer, a role she previously held for 13 years, the health system said July 21.

Ms. Martinek joined Brookwood Baptist Health in 1979 as a staff nurse. She served as CNO from 2004 to 2017 before leaving to serve as associate CNO for UAB Medicine in Birmingham.

Ms. Martinek will succeed Robbie Hindman, who retired in June after 22 years with the health system, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Brookwood Baptist Health is a five-hospital system owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.