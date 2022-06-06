HCA Florida hospital names chief nursing officer

HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala has appointed Suha "Sue" DeLeon, MSN, RN, as chief nursing officer, effective June 6.

The appointment marks a return to West Marion Hospital for Ms. DeLeon, who spent 11 years in various leadership roles at the 186-bed hospital before becoming assistant chief nursing officer at HCA Florida Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville. She most recently served as CNO of HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness, according to a June 6 news release shared with Becker's.

HCA Florida Healthcare, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, comprises more than 570 care sites in Florida, including hospitals, physician practices, freestanding emergency rooms and urgent care centers.