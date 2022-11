Eureka, Calif.-based Providence in Humboldt County welcomed NayDu Lucas, DNP, as chief nursing officer for St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka and Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna, Calif., ABC affiliate KRCR reported Nov. 2.

Dr. Lucas comes from Providence sister hospitals in Washington, where she also served as chief nursing officer.

The hospitals where Dr. Lucas will serve are part of Renton, Wash.-based Providence.