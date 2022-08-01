Novant Health hospital taps Beth Mosher as new chief nursing officer

Novant Health Mint Hill (N.C.) Medical Center has welcomed Beth Mosher, MSN, as its new chief nursing officer, The Mint Hill Times reported Aug. 1.

Most recently, Ms. Mosher was the director of clinical and administrative operations at Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital in Sandwich, Ill. She began her nursing career as a critical care nurse at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, Ill., and was a real estate agent before starting her nursing career.

"I was drawn to the field of nursing because of my passion to serve others and my interest in science," Ms. Mosher told the news outlet. "It also affords the privilege to partner with patients and their families, making an impact on their health and wellness in a meaningful and rewarding way," she said, adding, "I'm so proud to be a member of Mint Hill Medical Center, and I am excited to contribute to the excellent work the team is doing to provide world-class care close to home for our community."

