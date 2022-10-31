Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi taps US veteran nursing leader as chief nursing officer

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has named Elizabeth Govero, DNP, MSN, as chief nursing officer, the hospital said in an Oct. 27 news release sent to Becker's.

Dr. Govero joins the UAE multispeciality hospital from SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in St. Louis, where she served as vice president of nursing and CNO. She oversaw a team of 900 nurses at the hospital and during her time there, nurse turnover fell from 35 percent to 15 percent in a six-month period.

"We are excited to welcome Elizabeth’s exceptional professionalism to our leadership team," said Jorge Guzman, MD, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. "We have full confidence that she will build on the expertise at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi as we continue setting the regional standard in patient-centered, compassionate healthcare. I look forward to seeing the contribution she makes to the caregiver family and our patients as we work together to address the complex and critical care needs of our communities, the UAE and the region."

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a 394-bed facility, with the ability to expand to 490. It offers care in more than 40 medical and surgical specialties.