Grande Ronde Hospital names Karen Timm chief nursing officer

Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics in La Grande, Ore., has named Karen Timm, MSN, chief nursing officer, The Observer reported July 26.

Ms. Timm joins the 25-bed critical access hospital from Omaha, Neb., where she had been working as an independent consultant to healthcare organizations. She served 10 years as vice president for patient services at a 79-bed hospital in Iowa before that.

Grande Ronde Hospital is the only hospital in Union County, Ore., serving more than 25,000 residents. It has more than 500 employees.