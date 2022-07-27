Grande Ronde Hospital names Karen Timm chief nursing officer

Erica Carbajal -

Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics in La Grande, Ore., has named Karen Timm, MSN, chief nursing officer, The Observer reported July 26. 

Ms. Timm joins the 25-bed critical access hospital from Omaha, Neb., where she had been working as an independent consultant to healthcare organizations. She served 10 years as vice president for patient services at a 79-bed hospital in Iowa before that. 

Grande Ronde Hospital is the only hospital in Union County, Ore., serving more than 25,000 residents. It has more than 500 employees. 

