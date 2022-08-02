HCA Midwest Health taps Angel Monroy as VP of nursing

HCA Midwest Health in Overland Park, Kan., appointed Angel Monroy, MSN, RN, APRN, vice president of nursing operations, the organization said July 28.

Mr. Monroy has spent the last four years at HCA's Menorah Medical Center, also in Overland Park, most recently serving as assistant chief nursing officer.

He succeeds Suzanne Ford, BSN, RN, who recently became CNO of HCA's Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Mo.

HCA Midwest Health is operated by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and has more than 150 locations in the Kansas City, Mo., area.