Texas hospital names new CFO, chief nursing officer

Huntsville (Texas) Memorial Hospital has named Mary Bevier as its CFO and Jose Guerra, MSN, RN, as its chief nursing officer.

Ms. Bevier previously served as CFO for Franklin (Ala.) Foundation Hospital and Gallup, N.M.-based Rehoboth McKinley Christian Healthcare Services, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 31. She started her role at Huntsville on Aug. 8.

Mr. Guerra was the former CNO at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Center in Libertyville, Ill., and began his new position July 18, the release said.