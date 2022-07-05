Christus Health taps new chief nursing executive

Irving, Texas-based Christus Health named Gerardo Flores, DNP, RN, as its new chief nursing executive. Dr. Flores has been the deputy chief nursing executive for three years.

Dr. Flores began his nursing career more than 30 years ago with the Sisters of Mercy in Laredo, Texas. He started as a nurse assistant at Mercy Hospital and was transferred to the operating room as an orderly before becoming a certified surgical technologist. Dr. Flores then became a registered nurse and surgical services director and helped create the first cardiovascular surgical and neurosurgical programs in Laredo.

Dr. Flores joined Christus in 2019 as a vice president and chief nursing officer for Northern U.S. nursing operations before being promoted to system deputy chief nursing officer in 2020.

He will replace Debi Pasley, who plans to retire.