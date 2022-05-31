Kansas health system taps new chief nursing officer 

Hutchinson (Kan.) Regional Healthcare System named Jonna Jenkins, DNP, its new chief nursing officer May 25.

Dr. Jenkins currently serves as director of clinical operations at Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin (Texas), part of St. Louis-based Ascension. She will assume her new role July 6, according to a news release.

"Jonna’s extensive healthcare leadership experience makes her an ideal fit within the executive team at Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System," Ken Johnson, president and CEO of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System, said in the release.