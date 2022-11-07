RWJBarbanas hospital appoints 2 executives

Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center has appointed Amy Doran, MSN, APN, to serve as chief operating officer and Denise Shepherd, RN, as chief nursing officer.

Ms. Doran is the first woman to hold the COO position at the hospital, part of Newark, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, according to a Nov. 7 news release sent to Becker's. She joined Newark Beth Israel in 1989 as a student nurse and has more than 20 years of experience in leadership positions, including as the hospital's former CNO.

Ms. Shepherd has been with RWJBarnabas Health for more than 30 years. She joined the health system as a cardiac step-down nurse in 1984 and moved into numerous nurse leadership roles. She is the former CNO at Saint Barnabas Medical Center and was named chief quality officer at Newark Beth Israel in 2015.