Indiana system names chief nursing officer 

Batesville, Ind.-based Margaret Mary Health named Devan Reuss, MSN, vice president of patient services and chief nursing officer.

Ms. Reuss joined Margaret Mary Health in 2003 as a registered nurse, according to an April 18 press release. She most recently served as the system's interim chief nursing officer.

"We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Devan to our senior leadership team," said Liz Leising, president and CEO of Margaret Mary Health. "Her years of experience, combined with her passion for clinical excellence, make her the perfect candidate for this role. Over the past few months, she's been an influential voice at the leadership level, and we know she will continue to champion outstanding clinical outcomes throughout our organization."