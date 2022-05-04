Northwell hospital names chief nursing officer

Glen Cove (N.Y.) Hospital, part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, has named Theresa Anne Dillman, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer and associate executive director for patient services.

In her new role, Ms. Dillman will oversee a team of more than 500 nurses at the 247-bed community hospital. She most recently served as senior administrative director of patient care at Northwell's North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, N.Y.

Ms. Dillman will succeed Glen Cove Hospital's outgoing CNO Doreen O'Grady, DNP, who is retiring June 15.

Glen Cove Hospital also appointed Francine Owen Kelly, DNP, as its associate executive director of quality management, the hospital said in a May 4 news release. In the last decade, Dr. Kelly has held various nursing leadership positions at Northwell's Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, a teaching hospital in New York City.