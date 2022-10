Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System has named Cory Geffre, BSN, RN, its executive vice president of hospital operations and chief nursing officer, effective in December.

Mr. Geffre has 22 years of healthcare leadership and business development experience, according to an Oct. 14 news release from Altru. He most recently served as vice president and CNO at Ames, Iowa-based Mary Greeley Medical Center.

Mr. Geffre will succeed Janice Hamscher, DNP, upon her retirement.