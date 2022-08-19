HCA Florida hospital taps Holly Weber-Johnson as chief nursing officer

Holly Weber-Johnson, MSN, has been named chief nursing officer at HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness.

Ms. Weber-Johnson has more than 35 years of clinical and leadership experience and most recently served as interim CNO at the Nashville, Tenn.-based health system's Oak Hill Hospital in High Point, Fla. Prior to that, she was the CNO at Methodist Hospital Northeast in Oak, Texas.

"Holly is an engaging leader who prides herself on creating a culture of unrelenting safety and improvement centered on accountability, recognition and communication," HCA Florida Citrus Hospital CEO Lisa Nummi, DNP, said in an Aug. 17 news release. "We’re excited for her to collaborate with the team and to celebrate the success of our caregivers here at Citrus."