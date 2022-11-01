Temple Health names associate chief nursing officer

Chaudron Carter Short has been named senior vice president and associate chief nursing officer at Philadelphia-based Temple Health as well as chair of Temple University's department of nursing.

Ms. Carter Short previously served as chief nursing officer of Philadelphia-based Temple University Hospital-Episcopal Campus and TUH-Northeastern.

"Because I sit on both ends of the fence, it helps to understand what is needed in the curriculum as well as in the clinical setting to help produce a professional nurse in the sense that when they leave the university, they are well-equipped to step into any healthcare organization and perform their job well," Ms. Carter Short said in the Temple news release published Oct. 31.