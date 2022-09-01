Cone Health taps Dr. Cameron Elgin as chief nursing officer of behavioral health services

Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health named Cameron Elgin, DNP, its new chief nursing officer of behavioral health services Aug. 30.

Dr. Elgin's first position with the health system was serving as a director of a hospital's rehabilitation unit.

Cone Health behavioral health services are made up of the 80-bed Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital in Greensboro, N.C., a 25-bed behavioral health unit at Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, N.C., three outpatient clinics and a behavioral health urgent care center.