Vanderbilt taps Dr. Brent Dunworth as nurse executive for advanced practice

Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., has named Brent Dunworth, DNP, CRNA, associate nurse executive for advanced practice in the VUMC office of advanced practice, effective Sept. 1.

Dr. Dunworth joined Vanderbilt University Medical Center in 2015 as associate director of advanced practice in anesthesiology and most recently served as chief CRNA. He worked at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center for 16 years prior to joining VUMC.

He will succeed April Kapu, DNP, APRN, who left her role last year after being named president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. Dr. Kapu was subsequently named associate dean for clinical and community partnerships at Vanderbilt University School of Nursing.