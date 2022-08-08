Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center taps Christine Frost as new chief nursing officer

Christine Frost, MSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer at Annapolis, Md.-based Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center, the same hospital where she began her career as a nurse..

Ms. Frost will oversee about 1,200 nurses at the hospital, according to an Aug. 3 news release. She has spent nearly 30 years in healthcare and has worked twice at Luminis Health Anne Arundel, where she will now serve as CNO.

She has held a number of nursing leadership positions throughout her career, including as senior nursing director of acute care at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, Md., according to LinkedIn.