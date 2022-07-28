Premier Health taps Lisa Gossett as chief nursing, experience officer

Dayton, Ohio-based Premier Health has selected Lisa Gossett, MSN, RN, to serve as vice president, chief nursing officer and chief experience officer, ABC affiliate WKEF reported July 27.

Ms. Gossett began her nursing career at Premier Health. Since then, she has held a number of nurse leadership positions. Most recently, she was the chief nursing executive for Columbus-based OhioHealth. A trained leadership coach, Ms. Gossett also operated a coaching and consulting business, Gossett Consulting & Insights, over the last several years.

"I know Lisa is excited to return and lead the nursing community in which her career took root," said Barbara Johnson, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Premier Health, according to WKEF. "I have every confidence that her advocacy and experience will help enhance patient care across our organization."