Mercy selects new leaders for Springfield hospital, nursing

Mercy Hospital Springfield (Mo.) selected John Myers as the new COO and Marie Moore as the chief nursing officer of Mercy Springfield Communities, according to a Sept. 7 news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Myers is trained in nuclear medicine and most recently served at Kansas City, Mo.-based HCA Research Medical Center.

Ms. Moore began serving at Mercy Hospital Springfield 14 years ago as a surgical tech. She transitioned from bedside care to various leadership positions, most recently as executive director of operations.

President of Mercy Hospitals Springfield Communities David Argueta said the organization is excited about both leaders.

"It's a perfect combination of institutional knowledge from Marie - whose entire career has been at Mercy, to John, who brings fresh ideas for how to better serve our patients. They will both be looking to our outstanding co-workers for ideas as we all work together to improve our already high-quality care," Mr. Argueta said.