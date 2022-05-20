Kentucky hospital names chief nursing officer

TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Ky., has appointed Jami Lieber, BSN, RN, as its chief nursing officer, effective June 13.

Ms. Lieber most recently served as assistant CNO at HCA Healthcare's Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. In this role, she spearheaded efforts to improve patient experience by 10 percentage points and significantly lowered healthcare-associated infection rates, according to a May 19 news release.

She has nearly 30 years of healthcare experience and started her career as a nurse at HCA's Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas.

TriStar Greenview Regional is part of TriStar Health, which HCA owns and operates. Both organizations are based in Nashville, Tenn.