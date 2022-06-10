Cone Health names new chief nursing officer 

Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health named Vi-Anne Antrum, DNP, RN, as its new chief nursing officer June 9.

Ms. Antrum has been serving in the role on an interim basis. She leads a team of nearly 5,000 people and is tasked with addressing the nursing shortage, balancing new and experienced nurses and maintaining Cone Health's high patient safety rates.

"Vi-Anne is already transforming nursing at Cone Health," Mandy Eaton, chief operating officer of Cone Health said in a news release. "She has been leading many of our efforts to retain experienced nurses and recruit travel nurses into permanent roles. Vi-Anne has been at Cone Health since 2019 and her impact is both wide and deep."