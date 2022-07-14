Rutland Regional, Vermont's 2nd largest hospital, taps Dr. Kelly Watson as chief nursing officer

Rutland (Vt.) Regional Medical Center has selected Kelly Watson, DNP, RN, as its chief nursing officer, the hospital said July 14.

Dr. Watson will oversee more than 1,000 members of the hospital's nursing workforce. She joins Rutland Regional from UCHealth Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Hospital.

"Kelly's extensive experience in expanding and developing hospital service lines, quality improvement initiatives and building highly effective teams are extremely valuable in her position," said Claudio Fort, president and CEO of Rutland Regional.

Rutland Regional Medical Center is the second largest hospital in Vermont with 144 beds.