Washington system names chief nursing officer

Harbor Regional Health in Aberdeen, Wash., has named Dori Unterseher, RN, its new chief nursing officer, KXRO News Radio reported May 13.

Ms. Unterseher has served as interim CNO since January. She joined Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital in 1992 as manager of the critical care unit and later became director of the emergency department. She was promoted in 2007 to director of education, where she oversaw new employee and continuing education for all hospital staff and providers.

She earned her Master of Nursing degree from the University of Washington Tacoma.





