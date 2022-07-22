Spectrum Health names Therese Alt chief nursing officer of Michigan hospitals

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health has named Therese Alt, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer of its United and Kelsey Hospitals in Greenville and Lakeview, Mich.

Ms. Alt has served as director of nursing at the hospitals since 2019, according to a July 14 news release. She will succeed Carol Dwyer, who is retiring Sept. 1, as CNO.

Ms. Alt has spent more than 20 years with Spectrum Health, starting as a labor and delivery nurse at its Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, Mich.

"Therese is uniquely qualified to be the next CNO as she has an intimate knowledge of our local teams and processes," said Andrea Leslie, president of Spectrum Health United, Kelsey, Big Rapids and Reed City hospitals. "She's an experienced and dynamic leader who exemplifies collaboration and a commitment to compassionate and exceptional care for our patients."