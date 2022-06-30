Piedmont Walton taps Haley Harrison as chief nursing officer

Piedmont Walton Hospital has selected Haley Harrison, MSN, RN, as its new chief nursing officer, the Monroe, Ga.-based hospital said June 29.

Ms. Harrison has more than 15 years of experience in leadership roles. She began her nursing career as an emergency department charge nurse in 2006. Most recently, Ms. Harrison was the east region director of physician operations for Piedmont Heart Institute.

"I am excited to welcome Haley to Piedmont Walton Hospital" said Larry Ebert, CEO of Piedmont Walton Hospital. "Haley brings a combination of bedside nursing and operations to this role, and has a comprehensive understanding of the challenges facing nurses today."

Piedmont Walton is a 77-bed acute care hospital with more than 400 employees serving the Walton County region in Georgia.