Bingham Healthcare names Holly Davis as chief nursing officer

Blackfoot, Idaho-based Bingham Healthcare has selected Holly Davis, RN, as chief nursing officer.

In the role, she will oversee clinical nursing operations at the system's two hospitals, as well as its group of ambulatory practices and urgent care centers, according to a Sept. 14 news release.

Ms. Davis began her career at Bingham Memorial Hospital in 1995. After a hiatus working for other health systems, she returned to Bingham Healthcare about five years ago. Most recently, she served as its chief quality officer.