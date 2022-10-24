HCA Florida hospital taps 2 new nursing leaders

HCA Florida Blake Hospital in Bradenton has selected Todd Haner, DNP, RN, to serve as chief nursing officer and Shelly Castro, MSN, as assistant CNO.

Dr. Haner has nearly 30 years of experience in nursing leadership, the 383-bed hospital said in an Oct. 13 news release. Most recently, he was the CNO at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and at Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West, Fla. Dr. Haner is a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Ms. Castro began her career in nursing as a medic in the Air Force and has since spent more than 30 years in nursing. She served as a nurse leader at Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Hospital for 18 years and joined HCA Florida Brandon Hospital as the manager of labor and delivery in 2019.

About 1,400 caregivers and 300 physicians work at HCA Florida Blake Hospital.