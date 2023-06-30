75 CFO moves in 2023

The following hospital and health system CFO moves have been shared with or reported by Becker's this year:

June 7-30

1. Joseph Hoffman III has been named interim CFO of Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System.

2. Framingham, Mass.-based MetroWest Medical Center named Stephanie Jackman-Havey CFO.

3. Michael DiFranco has been appointed interim CFO of Philadelphia-based Temple University Health System.

4. Judy Fox, former CFO of Rutland (Vt.) Regional Medical Center, has been promoted to president and CEO.

5. Sun Park will assume the role of CFO at Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare in 2024 following the retirement of Dan Cancelmi.

6. Lauren Sligh was appointed CFO of Dickson, Tenn.-based TriStar Horizon Medical Center.

7. Joy Coulston, CFO of Powell (Wyo.) Valley Hospital has been promoted to CEO.

8. New Orleans-based Ochsner Health, a 46-hospital system, named Jim Molloy as its next executive vice president, CFO and treasurer.

9. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth named Dayton Botts CFO of AdventHealth South Overland Park (Kan.).

May 1-June 6

1. El Paso, Texas-based Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare named Joe Hernandez CFO.

2. Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health welcomed William Bryant back as its new CFO.

3. Michael Szubski announced plans to retire as CFO of Cleveland-based University Hospitals in January.

4. St. David's South Austin (Texas) Medical Center appointed Seth Herrick CFO.

5. Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network named Jeff Morgan CFO.

6. Alanna Dames was appointed CFO of Cleveland Clinic-affiliated Ashtabula (Ohio) County Medical Center.

7. Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica named Terry Metzger CFO.

8. Winchester, W.Va.-based Valley Health appointed Bob Amos CFO.

9. Rob Giorgiani was hired as CFO of Doctors Hospital of Manteca (Calif.) and Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock, Calif.

10. Matthew Thomas was appointed CFO of Orlando (Fla.) Health South Seminole Hospital.

11. Rome, Ga.-based AdventHealth Redmond named Jeff Prusia CFO.

12. Jennifer Sinclair was named CFO of the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

13. Dallas-based Steward Health Care named Amy Chatterton CFO its Arizona region.

14. Phoenix-based Banner Health named Staci Dickerson CFO and executive vice president.

15. HCA Florida University Hospital in Davie named Danny Fischesser CFO.

16. Todd Huffman was appointed CFO of Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center in Glen Ridge, N.J., and Ardent Health Services' New Jersey market.

17. Franklin, Tenn.-based Acadia Healthcare named Heather Dixon CFO.

18. Oneida (N.Y.) Health CFO Jeremiah Sweet was selected as interim CEO and president.

19. Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Children's Hospital named Nelson Weichold CFO.

20. Kristine Hanscom left her role as CFO and treasurer at South Weymouth, Mass.-based South Shore Health.

April 1-30

1. Morgantown, W.Va.-based West Virginia University Health System named Nicholas Barcellona as senior vice president of finance and CFO.

2. Tim Prestridge, CFO of Mercy Health-Anderson in Cincinnati, was named president of Mercy Health-Clermont in Batavia, Ohio.

3. Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare named Marty Winn CFO of Piedmont Eastside Medical Center in Snellville, Ga.

4. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health CFO Brian Dean announced plans to leave the health system.

5. HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital appointed Nicole Garlinghouse CFO.

6. Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine appointed Eric Strucko, PhD, CFO,.

7. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health named Dominic Nakis interim CFO.

March 3-31

1. The University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System appointed Susan Jennings CFO.

2. Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth named Brad Membel CFO of its Oregon network.

3. Terry Brown retired as CFO of HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital in Port St. Lucie.

4. Phoenix-based Banner Health's interim CFO, Anthony Frank, left the system.

5. Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health named John Mordach executive vice president and CFO.

6. McPherson (Kan.) Center for Health named Tanner Wealand CFO.

7. Jean Eckert was selected to succeed Julie Covault as CFO of Sidney, Ohio-based Wilson Health.

8. HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital named Jordan Fulkerson CFO.

9. Drew Keesbury was appointed CFO of St. Joseph, Mo.-based Mosaic Life Care.

10. Craig Richmond resigned as CFO of Cleveland-based MetroHealth.

11. Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health appointed William Pelino CFO.

12. Alexander Fernandez left his role as CFO of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health.

13. Batesville, Ind.-based Margaret Mary Health named Craig Gilliland vice president of financial services and CFO.

14. Julie Wittwer was named CFO of Savannah, Ga.-based Optim Health System.

15. Mark Foote retired as CFO of Mariposa, Calif.-based John C. Fremont Hospital.

16. Memorial Health System in Gulfport, Miss., named William Barrette CFO.

Feb. 15-March 2

1. Todd Conklin was appointed executive vice president and CFO of Providence, R.I.-based Care New England Health System.

2. Daniel Cancelmi, executive vice president and CFO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, announced plans to retire at the end of 2023.

3. Matt Elsey was appointed executive vice president and CFO of Greenville, S.C.-based, Prisma Health.

4. Cleveland Clinic appointed Dennis Laraway CFO.

5. Orlando (Fla.) Health named Amy Wheeler as the CFO of Dr. P. Phillips Hospital as well as assistant vice president for the Florida system's southeast region.

6. Overland Park, Kan.-based HCA Midwest Health named Miah Stutts CFO.

7. West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health has selected Mike Eesley CFO.

8. Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Healthcare named Paul Konopacki CFO.

9. St. David's Medical Center in Austin, Texas, appointed David McKnight CFO.

10. Brent Feickert was named CFO of Jefferson County Health Center in Fairfield, Iowa.

11. HCA Florida Northwest Hospital in Margate named David Paniry CFO.

12. Jamie Eraas was promoted from CFO to CEO of Tioga (N.D.) Medical Center.

13. Segundo, Calif.-based Pipeline Health appointed former CFO Robert Allen CEO.

Jan. 1-Feb. 14

1. Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan named Peter Markell vice president and CFO.

2. Andrew Morgan, former CFO at three Mercy Health hospitals, was appointed president of Mercy Health-Tiffin (Ohio) Hospital and Mercy Health-Willard Hospital.

3. Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare, an affiliate of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, named Kristin Dyer CFO.

4. John Krajicek, CFO of HCA Midwest Health's Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo., was named interim CEO following the resignation of Ashley McClellan.

5. The East Florida division of HCA Healthcare named Richard Read as its CFO.

6. Sam Muse was named CFO of Juneau, Alaska-based Bartlett Regional Hospital after serving in an interim capacity.

7. Jim Dietsche, executive vice president and CFO of Green Bay, Wis.-based Bellin Health, stepped down from his position.

8. Topeka, Kan.-based Stormont Vail Health selected Stacie Mason CFO.

9. Derek Pierce resigned as acting CFO of El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center.

