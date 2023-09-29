TriStar hospital names CFO

TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center in Springfield, Tenn., has appointed Haley Biggers CFO.

Ms. Biggers will direct and oversee the financial operation of the 109-bed hospital, which is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

She previously served as the controller of Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Ky., and assistant CFO of Memorial Health Savannah in Savannah, Ga.

Ms. Biggers has a Masters of Business Administration degree from Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green.

"Haley brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our hospital," TriStar NorthCrest CEO Sean Patterson said in a Sept. 18 news release. "Haley's track record for successful growth and expansion under her financial leadership will be an asset as TriStar NorthCrest continues to grow."