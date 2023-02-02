Cleveland Clinic taps Banner Health exec as new CFO

Cleveland Clinic has tapped Dennis Laraway as its new CFO.

Mr. Laraway will join the health system March 13, according to a Feb. 2 Cleveland Clinic news release shared with Becker's. He has served as executive vice president and CFO of Phoenix-based Banner Health since 2017.

During his time at Banner, Mr. Laraway implemented payer-to-provider strategies, led the organization's insurance and value-based care initiatives and provided leadership to Banner Health's academic relationship with the University of Arizona, according to the release. He also directed Banner Health's capital markets programs, ratings agency reviews and investor relations; and provided financial leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cleveland Clinic President and CEO Tom Mihaljevic, MD, said in the release that Mr. Laraway is a "proven leader with experience developing business approaches for complex healthcare organizations."

"We share a commitment to building on our history of financial stewardship, which puts us in a solid position to face financial challenges, provide quality patient care and support our communities," Dr. Mihaljevic said.