HCA names East Florida CFO

The East Florida division of HCA Healthcare named Richard Read as its CFO, effective January 1, 2023.

Mr. Read will lead the financial operations and reporting for the East Florida division's 14 hospitals, seven freestanding emergency rooms, 10 surgery centers and 59 urgent care centers. He joins the division from 447-bed HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Miami, where he served as CFO since April 2020.

Mr. Read's appointment follows a dozen executive changes made at for-profit, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA this past fall, which were part of the system's creation of new operating groups. The East Florida division is part of HCA's Atlanta group, which also includes the divisions of West Florida, North Florida, South Atlantic and mid-America.