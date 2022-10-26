HCA reorganizing operations

HCA Healthcare, a for-profit hospital operator based in Nashville, Tenn., is undergoing a reorganization that includes forming a third operating group.

HCA announced the change in an Oct. 25 news release.

The news release states that the change takes effect Jan. 1 and "is designed to enhance alignment with the company's strategy, streamline areas that can improve long-term performance, and provide greater focus and better coordination to support the business."

As part of the change, Jon Foster, president of HCA's American Group, will be promoted to executive vice president and COO, and Mike Marks, vice president of financial operations support, will be promoted to senior vice president of finance.

Mr. Marks will report to Mr. Foster. Mr. Foster will focus on growth and operational support areas, and Mr. Marks will focus on Parallon, which provides full-service revenue cycle management for HCA, as well as other areas such as case management and HCA's financial resiliency program, according to the company's news release.

HCA said Mr. Marks and Mr. Foster will also play key roles in the company's transition into three operations groups, which will each have five domestic divisions.

The transition includes the following promotions:

Erol Akdamar, president of the North Texas division, will be promoted to president of the American group (Gulf Coast, San Antonio, North Texas, Central West Texas and continental divisions).

Tim McManus, president of the capital division, will be promoted to president of the national group (capital, North Carolina, TriStar, mountain, and far west divisions) following Chuck Hall's retirement.

Richard Hammett, president of the North Florida division, will be promoted to president of the Atlantic group (West Florida, East Florida, North Florida, South Atlantic, and mid America divisions).

Division leadership changes include:

Brian Cook, president of the far west division, will become president of the North Florida division.

Jackie Van Blaricum, CEO of Riverside (Calif.) Community Hospital, will be promoted to president of the far west division.

Allen Harrison, president of the San Antonio division, will be promoted to president of the North Texas division.

Dan Miller, CEO of San Antonio-based Methodist Hospital, will be promoted to president of the San Antonio division.

Chad Christianson, CEO of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, will be promoted to president of the continental division, replacing Sylvia Young, who is retiring.

William Lunn, MD, CEO of HCA Virginia's Chippenham and Johnston-Willis hospitals, will be promoted to president of the capital division.

Kristin Dyer, CFO of the North Florida division, will be promoted to CFO of the North Texas division.

"HCA Healthcare is fortunate to have incredible talent throughout its executive ranks," HCA CEO Sam Hazen said in the company news release. "These people are a testament to this. They have been successful in many different roles over their years with the company, and I have absolutely no doubt that they will accomplish even more in their new roles."

HCA operates 182 hospitals and more than 2,300 care sites in 20 states and the U.K.