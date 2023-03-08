Broward Health CFO leaves for end-of-life care company

Alexander Fernandez is the new executive vice president and CFO of Vitas Healthcare, a Miami-based provider of end-of-life care.

Mr. Fernandez has served Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health in executive finance roles for the past nine years, according to a March 7 news release from Vitas. Most recently, he was Broward's senior vice president and CFO, as well as CFO of Broward Medical Center and Salah Foundation Children's Hospital, both in Fort Lauderdale.

"In addition to leading the full complement of financial operations departments as CFO, Fernandez serves as a strategic partner to the entire organization," the news release said. "He will support the company's ongoing growth by improving upon the existing financial infrastructure, deepening operational finance and its ability to deliver insights, and scaling the finance function to support the company's decentralized operations."