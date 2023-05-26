Banner Health names CFO

Phoenix-based Banner Health named Staci Dickerson CFO and executive vice president.

Ms. Dickerson will start her new role July 17, according to a May 24 Banner Health news release. She joins the health system from San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare, where she served as senior vice president of finance and CFO.

She has served as a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants Healthcare Expert Panel and is a former member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association's National Principles and Practices Board, according to the release.