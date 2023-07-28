16 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

The following chief medical and nursing officer moves have been shared with or reported by Becker's since July 7:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list and is updated every few weeks.

July 7-July 28

Chief Medical Officer of Rome, Ga.-based AdventHealth Redmond, Julie Barnes, MD, will retire Aug. 31, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Darla Fish, MSN, RN, has been appointed chief nursing officer of AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach in Florida, effective Aug. 13.

Lizette Otero, BSN, was appointed chief nursing officer at Miami-based HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, according to a July 7 South Florida Hospital News report. Ms. Otero will assume the role Aug. 7.

Michelle Stemley, DNP, RN, plans to leave her vice president role at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth (Texas) and become the chief nursing officer of The Woman's Hospital of Texas in Houston.

Conemaugh Health System in Johnstown, Pa., has named Kris O'Shea, MSN, RN, as its new chief nursing officer.

UMass Memorial Medical Center has tapped its chief nursing officer and senior vice president of patient care services, Justin Precourt, to serve as interim president.

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health has selected Gregory Rokosz, DO, as chief medical officer of Old Bridge (N.J.) Medical Center and Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, N.J.

Danville, Ind.-based Hendricks Regional Health named Ryan Van Donselaar, DO, its next chief medical officer. He will assume the role July 24.

Independence Health System named Carol Fox, MD, chief medical officer.

Walla Walla, Wash.-based Providence St. Mary Medical Center has tapped Joel Wassermann, MD, to become its new chief medical officer, the Union Bulletin reported July 21.

Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health has tapped Anne Marie Watkins, DNP, RN, to become its new chief nursing executive, according to a July 20 news release shared with Becker's.

Hassan Beiz, MD, has been appointed chief medical officer of Pontiac, Mich.-based McLaren Oakland, effective July 17.

Geneva, N.Y.-based Finger Lakes Health named Gregory Hoffman-Fragale, DNP, RN, associate chief nursing officer, Finger Lakes Times reported July 15.

Bridgeport (Conn.) Hospital, part of Yale New Haven Health, has selected Mary Christoffersen, DNP, RN, to serve as senior vice president and chief nursing officer.

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Ga., has named Jason Smith, MD, as its new chief medical officer, according to a July 12 news release.

Ashish Sethi, MD, is the new chief medical officer at HCA Virginia's Johnston-Willis Hospital, effective July 5.

June 27-July 6

Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare named Efe Efemini, MD, as chief medical officer of its Rockdale Hospital in Conyers, Ga.

Joshua Lenchus, DO, has left his role as chief medical officer of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health.

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center promoted Andrew Storer, PhD, DNP, RN, to chief nursing officer, senior vice president of patient care services and associate professor of oncology.

Kimberly Salazar, MD, was appointed chief medical officer of HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness, the hospital said June 28.

North Mississippi Medical Center-Eupora named Susan Vaughan, MSN, RN,chief nursing officer.

Valarie McPherson, DNP, RN, has been appointed to a dual role at Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, N.J., as its chief nursing officer and chief operating officer, according to a June 27 news release shared with Becker's.

June 15 - June 26



Stephen Leinenweber, MD, was named chief medical officer of Valhalla, N.Y.-based Blythedale Children's Hospital. His appointment is effective August 1.

Tiffany Murdock, DNP, MSN, has been appointed as the new vice president and chief nursing officer for New Orleans-based Ochsner Health.

Providence Swedish North Puget Sound in Everett, Wash selected James Park, MD, as its new chief medical officer. His appointment to the role became effective June 19.

Lauren Smith, MSN, RN, has been named chief nursing officer of both Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho, and Saint Alphonsus Health System, which includes hospitals in Idaho and Oregon. Her appointment to the role became effective June 26.

Novant Health, based in Winston-Salem, N.C., has chosen Pam Oliver, MD, as its new executive vice president and chief medical officer, effective immediately.

Joy Moody, MSN, RN, was appointed as the associate chief nursing officer of Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford.

June 2-June 14



HCA Healthcare's LewisGale Montgomery Hospital in Virginia has appointed Tim Layman, DNP, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer, effective July 10.

Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin, Texas, has named Allison Cain, MSN, RN, its new chief nursing officer, according to a June 7 news release.

Tanya Shanks-Connors, MSN, BSN, joined Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center as chief nursing officer June 5.

Tracy Galvin, MSN, RN, has been appointed chief nursing officer of Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, the Lebanon, N.H.-based hospital said June 2.

Tommi Cline, DNP, RN, has joined Hillsboro (Ill.) Area Hospital as chief nursing officer.

Nancy May, DNP, RN, who has served as chief nurse executive at Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health since 2019, will retire at the end of the year.

May 22-June 1



Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center has selected Kevin Zeng, MSN, RN, to serve as vice president and chief nursing officer, effective in July.

Kelli Saucerman-Howard, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Cleveland Clinic Akron (Ohio) General, effective June 19.

Jennifer Montgmery, RN, has been appointed as McLaren Health Care's first senior vice president and chief nursing officer, effective June 1.

Veronica Scott-Fulton, DNP, RN, has been named the new chief nursing executive for the Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health System.

Jeanell Rasmussen, RN, is stepping down as chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care at St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale, Wash., according to an internal memo obtained by the Kitsap Sun.

HCA Florida Blake Hospital in Bradenton has named Sanjiv Tewari, MD, as its new chief medical officer, effective June 1.

DHR Health Brownsville (Texas) appointed James Castillo II, MD, chief medical officer, Valley Central reported May 28.

Baptist Memorial Health Care in Memphis, Tenn., has appointed April Fox, DNP, MSN, chief nursing officer of two hospitals, ABC affiliate WATN-TV reported May 26.

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health appointed Marjorie Quint-Bouzid, DPA, BSN, RN, chief nurse executive.

Modesto, Calif.-based Doctors Medical Center has selected Misty Oglesby, MSN, RN, as its new chief nursing officer, according to a May 25 news release.

HCA Florida Mercy Hospital in Miami has selected Ben Warner, BSN, RN, as its next chief nursing officer, according to a May 23 news release shared with Becker's.

Emily Volk, MD, was named vice president of system pathology and laboratory services at UofL Health in Louisville, Ky. Dr. Volk stepped into the newly created role March 16, previously serving as chief medical officer of Baptist Health Floyd in Albany, Ind.

May 9-May 19

Karen Labonte, MSN, will become the new chief nursing officer for Searcy, Ark.-based Unity Health, effective May 30.

St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Miss., has tapped Tracey Smithson, MSN, RN, as chief nursing officer, The Northside Sun reported May 18.

Wendi Goodson-Celerin, DNP, APRN, has been selected to serve as senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital.

McLaren Greater Lansing in Michigan has appointed Jodi Stein, MSN, RN, as vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer, effective May 22.

Bay Care Health System's St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, Fla., has named Samir Akach, MD, as its new vice president and chief medical officer, according to a May 16 news release.

McLeod Health Dillon (S.C.) has named Jenny Hardee, BSN, to the CEO role. She is the former CNO at McLeod Health Darlington (S.C.)

Monica Hum, MD, has been promoted from chief medical officer to CEO of Piedmont Rockdale Hospital in Conyers, Ga.

Kent County Memorial Hospital in Warwick, R.I. — a Care New England-owned facility — has named Sherri Sprague, RN, as its new chief nursing officer, Providence Business News reported May 14.

James Syrett, MD, was appointed chief medical officer at Auburn (N.Y.) Community Hospital May 1, The Citizen reported.

HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Miami has selected Sean Benoit, MD, as its chief medical officer. Dr. Benoit will step into the role in late June.

April 28-May 5

AdventHealth Daytona Beach in Florida has selected David Sinclair, MD, as its chief medical officer, effective May 21.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock has appointed Heather Cherry, DNP, RN, as its new vice president and chief nursing officer, according to a May 3 news release.

Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in San Marcos, Texas, has promoted Anna Gore, MSN, RN, to serve as chief nursing officer, according to a May 3 report from the San Marcos Record.

McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City, Mich., has tapped Kenneth Parsons, MD, as chief medical officer. The hospital also appointed Stacey Klump, MSN, RN, as chief nursing officer, according to a May 2 news release.

John Hall, MD, has been named chief medical officer of Kingman (Ariz.) Regional Medical Center, according to a May 1 press release.

Upper Allegheny Health System in Olean, N.Y., has named Jennifer Ruggles, MSN, RN, as chief nursing officer.

April 20-April 27

Seth Sullivan, MD, is Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health's new regional chief medical officer. Bill Rayburn, MD, will part with the regional CMO title and continue on as CMO of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Brenham and as an active member of the medical staff.

Syracuse, N.Y.-based Crouse Health has named David Landsberg, MD, chief medical officer.

Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health announced April 26 that Tina Mammone, PhD, RN, is now the system's chief nursing executive, a new role for the company.

St. David's Georgetown (Texas) Hospital announced that Eva Slavcheva, MD, has been appointed chief medical officer.

HCA Florida Mercy Hospital in Miami has selected Maidoly Martinez, MSN, RN, as assistant chief nursing officer.

Greene County Medical Center in Jefferson, Iowa, announced Amanda Lass, BSN, RN, as its new chief nursing officer in an April 18 news release.

Winchester, Ky.-based Clark Regional Medical Center and Paris, Ky.-based Bourbon Community Hospital tapped Cindy Wesley, RN, as their next market chief nursing officer.

April 5-April 14

Nathan Deal, MD, has been named chief medical officer of both HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland in Texas.

Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway (Ark.) has named Micah Johnson, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer.

Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley has selected Ana Almeda, MD, as its first chief medical officer.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services promoted Lisa Dolan, MSN, RN, to senior vice president and chief nursing officer.

Kelly Johnson, PhD, RN, has been named senior vice president and chief nursing officer of Children's Hospital Los Angeles, effective April 17.

Cleveland-based University Hospitals health system announced the appointment of three new chief nursing officers. Lindsey Colangelo, MSN, RN, was named the chief nursing officer of University Hospitals' Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood. Danielle Sindelar, MSN, RN, is the new CNO for University Hospitals' Beachwood and TriPoint medical centers. Anthony Stachnik, BSN, RN was appointed chief nursing officer of the system's Lake West facility.

Cristen Brandsma, BSN, RN, has been named chief operating officer and chief nursing officer for two hospitals belonging to Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Healthcare.

Lexington, Ky.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare named Jason Rice, DO, ambulatory chief medical officer.

Baxter Health, formerly Baxter Regional Medical Center, promoted Rachel Gilbert, BSN, MSN, to vice president and chief nursing officer.

Robert Harbaugh, MD, senior vice president of Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center academic practice, was named interim chief medical officer, according to an April 4 news release from Penn State Health.

Cranston, R.I.-based Eleanor Slater Hospital named Katharine Woods, MS, DO, chief medical officer, the Providence Journal reported April 4.

March 24-April 4

Memorial Healthcare System has selected Aharon (Ari) Sareli, MD, a critical care physician, to serve as chief medical officer. The Hollywood, Fla.-based system also appointed Holly Neville, MD, as associate CMO.

West Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne has named Keith Vollstedt, MD, chief medical officer of its Western Iowa division.

Oklahoma City-based OU Health has appointed Stefanie Beavers, DNP, RN, as its inaugural chief nurse executive, the health system said March 28.

HCA Healthcare's LewisGale Medical Center has tapped Robert Alphin, MD, as chief medical officer, the Salem, Va.-based hospital said March 29.

Ephraim McDowell Health chose Tonya Goodin, MSN, RN to lead two of the Danville, Ky.-based system's hospitals as chief nursing officer, according to a news release.

Riverside Healthcare in Kankakee, Ill., has named Kathy O'Grady, MSN, RN, as its new chief nursing officer.

March 17-March 23

UNC Health Rockingham in Eden, N.C., has named Thresa Hardy, DNP, MSN, as chief nursing officer and chief operating officer. She joined the 108-bed community hospital in September 2020 as accreditation manager.

Laredo (Texas) Medical Center named Christine Martinez, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer.

Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center, part of Atlantic Health System, has named Stanley Fiel, MD, chief medical officer.

Beth Israel Lahey Health has named Robert (Rob) Fields, MD, as executive vice president and chief clinical officer.

Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital and Health Network in Tacoma, Wash., has appointed two new chief medical officers who will oversee operations across its health network and hospital. Vanessa Carroll, MD, has been tapped to oversee quality and standards of care for the network's hospital, and Barbara Thompson, MD, has been promoted to overseeing standards for its full network of pediatric clinics.

Oklahoma City-based OU Health has appointed Carolyn Kloek, MD, as the academic health system's inaugural chief medical officer, effective March 1.

Trinity Health-owned Chelsea (Mich.) Hospital has named Fazleomar Mahmood, MD, as its new chief medical officer.

March 7-March 13

William Plauth, MD, has been named Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health's new chief medical officer, according to a March 13 news release.

McLaren Flint (Mich.) named Varsha Moudgal, MD, an infectious disease specialist, chief medical officer and vice president of medical affairs.

Tenet Health Central Coast, a division of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, has appointed Aaron Thorne, BSN, RN, as the new chief nursing officer for its Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Andrew Moore, MD, has been named chief medical officer of HCA Healthcare's Gulf Coast Division in Houston.

PeaceHealth's Northwest network appointed Lorna Gober, MD, chief medical officer.

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health has promoted Caitlin Miller, BSN, RN-BC, to president and chief hospital executive at Bayshore Medical Center, a 204-bed hospital in Holmdel, N.J.

Stacey-Ann Okoth, DNP, was named senior vice president and associate chief nursing officer at Jefferson Health in Philadelphia. She will have responsibility for leading the health system's ambulatory nursing strategy.

Amy Rich, BSN, RN, has been appointed Cookeville (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center's new chief nursing officer.

Feb. 14-March 3

Michele Sinopoli, MD, was named chief medical officer for Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., and MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, Mass., both part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

East Lansing, Mich.-based MSU Health Care tapped Michael Weiner, DO, as its chief medical officer.

Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, Fla., has appointed Alon Weizer, MD, as its chief medical officer and senior vice president.

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health has appointed Marie Mulligan, PhD, RN, as chief nursing officer of Huntington (N.Y.) Hospital.

Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital in Longwood, Fla., has named Jennifer Stoeke, MSN, BSN, assistant vice president and chief nursing officer.

Waverly (Iowa) Health Center tapped Kelly Hilsenbeck, MSN, RN, as chief nursing officer.

Parkridge East Hospital in East Ridge, Tenn., has named Lori Feltner, MSN, RN, as its new chief nursing officer.

HCA Florida Palms West Hospital in Loxahatchee has appointed Alexander Gumiroff, MD, as its new chief medical officer.

Anita Toussi, MD, PhD, has been named chief medical officer for Centura Health's St. Catherine Hospitals in southwest Kansas. She took on the role Feb. 27, according to a news release.

The Temple University Health System and Temple University Hospital, based in Philadelphia, named Chaudron Carter Short, PhD, EdD, RN, the system's new chief nursing executive, effective March 20.

HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood has appointed Darren DeSimone, BSN, RN, as its new chief nursing officer. He had previously been serving in the role on an interim basis.

Harrisonburg, Va.-based Sentara RMH Medical Center named Gina Yost, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer.