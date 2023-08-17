Tenet taps new CMO for 3 hospitals

William Brien, MD, has been chosen as chief medical officer for three hospitals and related outpatient clinics operated by Tenet Healthcare.

The hospitals, all in California, are Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio and Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree, according to an Aug. 17 news release.

Dr. Brien previously worked as CMO and chief quality officer for University Hospitals of Cleveland, and before those roles, served as senior vice president of operations and chief clinical officer for Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston.