Memorial Healthcare's former chief medical officer joins startup 

Marc Napp, MD, former chief medical officer of Memorial Healthcare System, has been named CEO of the Trajectories Company, a system and process design firm.

Dr. Napp left his role as executive vice president and CMO of Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare in February. Prior to joining this system, he was the senior vice president of medical affairs and deputy CMO at Mount Sinai Health System in New York City. He also previously held medical leadership positions at New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health and Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

In his new role, Dr. Napp will oversee the Trajectories Company's efforts to redesign systems and processes to support workplace safety and organizational performance, according to an Aug. 16 news release.