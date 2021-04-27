Memorial Healthcare System taps Dr. Marc Napp for top medical position

Marc Napp, MD, was named senior vice president and chief medical officer of Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System, the organization said April 26.

Dr. Napp previously served as deputy CMO at New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System and led th

e health system's emergency management program. He started in his new role March 22.

"Dr. Napp is a physician executive with a well-established career in healthcare quality, patient safety, physician leadership development and crisis management, and is an impressive person whose kindness and care for others is palpable," Aurelio Fernandez III, president and CEO of Memorial Healthcare System, said in a news release. "We are excited to welcome him to the Memorial family and look forward to seeing him evolve and succeed in his role."

Before joining Mount Sinai Health System, Dr. Napp held medical leadership positions at New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health and Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

He succeeds Stanley Marks, MD, who retired.

