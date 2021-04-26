James Terwilliger joins Steward Massachusetts hospital from Dana-Farber

James (Jim) Terwilliger has been tapped to serve as president of St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, the Brighton, Mass.-based hospital said.

Mr. Terwilliger most recently served as executive vice president and COO of Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Before that, he was vice president of clinical services at New York City-based Montefiore Medical Center. He also was executive vice president of the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh and vice president of cancer services at Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health.

In his new role, Mr. Terwilliger will lead St. Elizabeth's, a teaching hospital of Boston-based Tufts University School of Medicine, according to an April 14 news release from St. Elizabeth's. St. Elizabeth's is part of Dallas-based Steward Health Care.

